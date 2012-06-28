Will Germany break their losing streak against Italy?

Germany will play their semi-final against Italy later tonight at Warsaw National Stadium, Poland and the winner would face Spain in the finals of the competition this weekend. Italy has an edge as they have defeated Germany in their seven previous encounters in various prestigious championships.

But Germans must be wary of the awful record that they hold against Italians in major competitions - European Championships and World Cups. It would be for the eighth time that they would meet one another in such high profile competition. The Germans have not defeated the Italians in any of their seven previous competitive matches, according to Bleacher Report. So will the Germans overcome their jinx and defeat the Italians?

We cannot look into the past records too much. By the look of how things have shaped up in the competition till date, the Germans might not be too worried about the past. Their team has looked in terrific form. No wonder, they are considered as favourite contenders for the title. But, they would not take the Italians forgranted. The Germans are confident of a win and feel that at the moment they can beat any side in the world, as can be observed after watching this AFP video.

Both teams have top class players in their ranks. Hence, one would not doubt about the quality of football during the match. The Italians under the leadership of Buffon have always been a strong contender for such championships. Players such as Balotelli, Pirlo, De Rossi, Cassano must come up with their 'A' game, else they might finish second best to the German side. On the other hand, German players such as Lahm, Per Mertesacker, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Mesut Ozil, Mario Gomez etc will hold the key for the Germans to progress into the finals of the competition.

Both the teams should not think about the finals at this hour. They should concentrate on the game, which is going to count the most when both the sides come face to face later tonight. On paper and current form, most experts write Germany as the favourites.